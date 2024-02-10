Super Bowl media pool report: Chiefs conduct ‘mock game’ Saturday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Coach Andy Reid, in the final on-field prep work for Super Bowl 58, said his Kansas City team “got everything covered that we needed to get covered” in the usual Saturday “mock game” practice that has become a staple of his game weeks.

Reid held the final tuneup, lasting for 27 minutes, for Sunday’s game (6:30 p.m., CBS) on a sunny, breezy 48-degree late morning; the temperature never got above 50 in Kansas City’s practice sessions at the Raiders’ Intermountain Health Performance Center. The players went through plays installed in Sunday’s game plan, then took a team photo, then returned to their hotel for about six free hours. Reid said the team would hold customary 7 p.m. night-before-the-game team meetings Saturday in its Nevada hotel.

“We’ve got a short day tomorrow with the earlier (3:30 p.m. PT) game. It’s not a night game, which is good. The guys practiced fast. They were accurate with their assignments. I was pleased with what I saw. I think they’re ready to go play.”