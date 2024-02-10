Super Bowl media pool report: 49ers hold final walk-through Saturday

The 49ers closed with a brief special-teams period, then headed back to the buses.

“Our guys are ready to go,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They’re relaxed. They’ll relax a little this afternoon, have our last meetings tonight, and we’ll be ready to go.”

The 49ers did not activate defensive tackle Kalia Davis from injured reserve, so he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. They also elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad.

