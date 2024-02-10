Super Bowl media pool report: 49ers hold final walk-through Saturday

LAS VEGAS — The San Francisco 49ers wrapped their week of Super Bowl 58 prep with a final walk-through Saturday at Nevada-Las Vegas’ Fertitta Football Complex.
Shortly after noon, the team’s buses pulled up to the complex for the roughly one-hour walk-through to review their game openers and certain situations for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium (6:30 p.m., CBS).
After a 10-minute warmup period, the 49ers spent 40 minutes with the offense running through plays on the far end of one of the practice fields, and the defense working at the opposite end.
The 49ers closed with a brief special-teams period, then headed back to the buses.
“Our guys are ready to go,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They’re relaxed. They’ll relax a little this afternoon, have our last meetings tonight, and we’ll be ready to go.”
The 49ers did not activate defensive tackle Kalia Davis from injured reserve, so he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. They also elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad.
- Nicki Jhabvala is a reporter for The Washington Post.
