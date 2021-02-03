Super Bowl LV injury report: Pierre-Paul did not practice for Bucs

DID NOT PRACTICE -- LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee).

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE -- WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and S Antoine Winfield (ankle).

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE -- WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (elbow).

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Brooks’ picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

