Super Bowl LV injury report: Pierre-Paul did not practice for Bucs

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses Super Bowl LV preparations on Wednesday.

Sports | 27 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s Kansas City’s injury report for Wednesday:

DID NOT PRACTICE -- T Eric Fisher (Achilles) and LB Willie Gay (knee, ankle).

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE -- RB Le’Veon Bell (knee) and WR Sammy Watkins (calf).

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE -- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), T Mike Remmers (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and T Andrew Wylie (ankle).

Here’s Tampa Bay’s injury report for Wednesday:

DID NOT PRACTICE -- LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee).

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE -- WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and S Antoine Winfield (ankle).

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE -- WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (elbow).

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Brooks’ picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

