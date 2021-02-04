Super Bowl LV injury report: Bucs’ McLendon did not practice

Here’s the Kansas City Chiefs official injury report for Thursday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE -- T Eric Fisher (Achilles) and LB Willie Gay (knee, ankle).
LIMITED PARTICIPATION -- RB Le’Veon Bell (knee) and WR Sammy Watkins (calf).
FULL PARTICIPATION -- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), T Mike Remmers (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and T Andrew Wylie (ankle).
Here’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers official injury report for Thursday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE - DT Steve McLendon (not injury related)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION -- TE Cameron Brate (back), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and S Antoine Winfield (ankle).
FULL PARTICIPATION -- WR Antonio Brown (knee), WR Mike Evans (knee) and WR Chris Godwin (elbow).