X

Super Bowl LV injury report: Bucs’ McLendon did not practice

NFL football commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl 55, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Perry Knotts/NFL via AP)
NFL football commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl 55, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Perry Knotts/NFL via AP)

Credit: Perry Knotts

Credit: Perry Knotts

Sports | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s the Kansas City Chiefs official injury report for Thursday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE -- T Eric Fisher (Achilles) and LB Willie Gay (knee, ankle).

LIMITED PARTICIPATION -- RB Le’Veon Bell (knee) and WR Sammy Watkins (calf).

FULL PARTICIPATION -- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), T Mike Remmers (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and T Andrew Wylie (ankle).

Here’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers official injury report for Thursday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE - DT Steve McLendon (not injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION -- TE Cameron Brate (back), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and S Antoine Winfield (ankle).

FULL PARTICIPATION -- WR Antonio Brown (knee), WR Mike Evans (knee) and WR Chris Godwin (elbow).

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.