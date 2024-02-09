Super Bowl connections to Georgia: Chris Conley finds home on 49ers special teams

“It’s been great,” Conley said. “It’s a pleasure to be a part of this team with a good group of guys. The role that I’ve had here. I’m a four-phase special-teamer at this point, so we’re trying to affect field position. Maybe a couple of opportunities on offense. Just helping us be consistent.”

San Francisco tight end Charlie Woerner, another former Bulldog, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He played in all 17 regular-season games and made two starts. He’s also played in both playoff games.

“It’s definitely been a wild year,” said Woerner, who played at Rabun County High. “Definitely been a long season. Thankful to be healthy. Thankful to have contributed on special teams and definitely in the run game a lot for the offense. I’ve been very blessed to be apart of this team. I’m excited for what we are going to do on Sunday.”

Other Georgia connections:

-San Francisco RB Jordan Mason played at Georgia Tech.

-San Francisco cornerback Isaiah Oliver played five seasons for the Falcons (2018-22).

-Kansas City LB Robert Beal played at Georgia and Peachtree Ridge High.

-Kansas City PK Harrison Butker played at Georgia Tech and Westminster.

-Kansas City WR Mecole Hardman played at Georgia and Elbert County.

-Kansas City DE Malik Herring played at Georgia and Mary Persons High.

-Kansas City OL Wanya Morris played at Grayson High.

