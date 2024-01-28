Steelers interview Arthur Smith for coordinator position

Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith served as offensive coordinator for the Titans before his three-year stint as Falcons' head coach.

47 minutes ago

Former Falcons coach Arthur Smith interviewed Sunday for the Steelers’ open offensive coordinator position, according to the team.

Smith was fired by the Falcons earlier this month after the final game of his third season. He was the primary play-caller for the team, which had a 21-30 record in his three seasons.

Smith was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before becoming the Falcons’ head coach.

