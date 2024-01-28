Steelers interview Arthur Smith for coordinator position

Former Falcons coach Arthur Smith interviewed Sunday for the Steelers’ open offensive coordinator position, according to the team.
We have interviewed Arthur Smith for our offensive coordinator position.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 28, 2024
Smith was fired by the Falcons earlier this month after the final game of his third season. He was the primary play-caller for the team, which had a 21-30 record in his three seasons.
Smith was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before becoming the Falcons’ head coach.
