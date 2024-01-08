error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
ajc.com

Falcons: Coach Arthur Smith firing - news, reaction

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith early Monday after three seasons. Follow continuing coverage from the AJC.
The Falcons fired Arthur Smith early Monday after three seasons. Follow continuing coverage from the AJC.
Why Arthur Blank ought to include Calais Campbell in the search process
2m ago

Credit: AP

Former coach Arthur Smith’s last meeting with Falcons’ players
17m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Watch: Falcons’ Grady Jarrett on wanting to win
2h ago

WATCH: Falcons players react to firing of head coach Arthur Smith
2h ago

Social media reaction to the firing of Arthur Smith
3h ago

Bradley’s Buzz: Picking the wrong QB made Arthur Smith the wrong coach
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons fire Arthur Smith after three seasons
13h ago

Credit: Tyler Kaufman/AP

Falcons’ dismissal of Arthur Smith had to be done
13h ago

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top