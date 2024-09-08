Steelers at Falcons inactives: Russell Wilson to serve as No. 3 QB, Justin Fields to start

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who worked out about two hours before kickoff, was declared out by the Steelers on Sunday.
Justin Fields, who played at Harrison High, Georgia and Ohio State, will start for the Steelers. Fields was acquired in a trade with the Bears this offseason for a conditional sixth-round pick.
Fields, who was bypassed by the Falcons in the 2021 draft when they selected tight end Kyle Pitts fourth overall, was 10-38 as a starter with the Bears. He completed 578 of 958 passes (60.3%) for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.
Fields had one of his best games as a pro against the Falcons last season on Dec. 31. He led the Bears to a 37-17 rout while completing 20 of 32 passes (62.5%) for 268 yards and a touchdown and had a passer rating of 99.5.
He also rushed 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The Falcons inactives: Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., running back Jase McCellan, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, offensive center/guard Jovaughn Gywn, wide receiver Casey Washington and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.
Also inactive for the Steelers: wide receiver Roman Wilson, defensive back Jalen Elliott, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, and defensive lineman Dean Lowry.
About the Author