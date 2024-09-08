Steelers at Falcons inactives: Russell Wilson to serve as No. 3 QB, Justin Fields to start

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who worked out about two hours before kickoff, was declared out by the Steelers on Sunday.

Justin Fields, who played at Harrison High, Georgia and Ohio State, will start for the Steelers. Fields was acquired in a trade with the Bears this offseason for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Fields, who was bypassed by the Falcons in the 2021 draft when they selected tight end Kyle Pitts fourth overall, was 10-38 as a starter with the Bears. He completed 578 of 958 passes (60.3%) for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.