Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Stat corner: Falcons’ abysmal pass-rush numbers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)
caption arrowCaption
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons rank last in the NFL in sacks, with 16.

The Falcons discuss the subject of increasing that number in their pass-rush meetings every Thursday.

“I know that after we get done with all our meetings, we always have a pass-rush meeting,” rookie defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham said. “We talk about the plan. (Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle) Grady (Jarrett) actually runs it.”

It’s a collaborative effort.

“We talked about the plan,” Graham said. “What we are going to do. How we are going to attack offensive lines. We even watch the tape from the past week, and we look at low spots where we can get better and how we can put more pressure on the QB.”

ExploreComplete Falcons coverage on AJC.com

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler, who’s going to miss out on making millions in incentives by falling short of his sacks goals, leads the team with 4.5 sacks. The Falcons have 47 hurries and 39 quarterback knockdowns. Fowler has seven hurries and four knockdowns. Jarrett has a sack, 10 knockdowns and six hurries.

Graham has a knockdown and a hurry. Fellow rookie outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji has a sack, a knockdown and four hurries.

ExploreWhere to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons

The meetings have been helpful even though sacks have not flowed for the defensive front.

“I mean Grady just goes up and talks about the different pass rushers, about the tackles, the guards and the center that we play,” Ogundeji said. “We try to figure out you know, the weaknesses and strengths and try to go at them.”

Entering the season finale at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Saints, the Falcons players have four more quarters to show some results this season.

“I think it eventually will start paying off for us,” Ogundeji said. “I think we’ve all just have to rush together. One guy can’t just rush along. We all have to rush as a group.”

Again, this offseason, finding pass-rush help will be a priority.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ Matt Ryan fined $10,300 for taunting Bills
48m ago
X-factor for Falcons-Saints: Preparing for Falcons-killer Taysom Hill
9h ago
On the hot seat: Falcons offensive tackles Matthews, McGary
9h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top