Stat corner: Falcons’ abysmal pass-rush numbers

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler, who’s going to miss out on making millions in incentives by falling short of his sacks goals, leads the team with 4.5 sacks. The Falcons have 47 hurries and 39 quarterback knockdowns. Fowler has seven hurries and four knockdowns. Jarrett has a sack, 10 knockdowns and six hurries.

Graham has a knockdown and a hurry. Fellow rookie outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji has a sack, a knockdown and four hurries.

The meetings have been helpful even though sacks have not flowed for the defensive front.

“I mean Grady just goes up and talks about the different pass rushers, about the tackles, the guards and the center that we play,” Ogundeji said. “We try to figure out you know, the weaknesses and strengths and try to go at them.”

Entering the season finale at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Saints, the Falcons players have four more quarters to show some results this season.

“I think it eventually will start paying off for us,” Ogundeji said. “I think we’ve all just have to rush together. One guy can’t just rush along. We all have to rush as a group.”

Again, this offseason, finding pass-rush help will be a priority.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo