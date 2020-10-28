Stat corner: Teddy Bridgewater’s receivers are master of YAC

He’s completed 169 of 234 passes (72.2%) for 1,930 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He has a passer rating of 99.1.

Bridgewater’s receivers are helping out with yards after the catch with 1,006 yards (52% of his passing yards), according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced stats. So, he’s throwing short passes that are going for long gains.

The Falcons, through film study, could take some calculated risk and jump some routes, as Terrell did against Minnesota in Week 6.

Also, 13.3% of his passes are poor throws per attempt, excluding spikes and throwaways. He’s been blitzed 71 times and sacked 13 times. He’s been hurried 22 times, had 19 scrambles on designed pass plays and is being pressured 17.3% on his drop backs.

Blitzing Bridgewater and perhaps jumping a few of the short routes may be a good strategy for the Falcons.

In the last meeting, the Falcons did not sack Bridgewater and had only four quarterback hits.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

