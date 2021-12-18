Stat corner: A look at the Falcons’ pass-protection numbers

Ledford has been pleased with how hard the offensive linemen have been working.

“The work that they continuously want to try to just get better because that’s the thing that obviously protecting the quarterback, that’s something that we want to make sure that we take a lot of pride in,” Ledford said. “So, to the guys credit the way they come out and really tried to focus on that area.”

The 49ers have 33 sacks, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

“They want to make their corrections,” Ledford said. “It’s never at ‘all man.’ Like it’s never a woe is me type of attitude or demeanor with those guys. It’s the eagerness of wanting to get back on the field to try to make those corrections.”

