Stat corner: A look at the Falcons’ pass-protection numbers

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan slides ahead of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan slides ahead of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Credit: Ezra Shaw

Credit: Ezra Shaw

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons are running the ball better, and that should help to slow the opposition’s pass rush when they do elect to pass.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the most-hit quarterback in the league with 71.

Ryan has been sacked 26 times and hurried 34 times. His overall pressure number is 131, while he’s been blitzed 141 times. Ryan’s been under pressure on 27.1% of his drop backs.

The Falcons didn’t allow a sack against the Panthers in their last outing. It marked only the second time this season, they didn’t allow a sack in a game.

“Each game is going to present something new for you,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “It’s going to highlight the things that you know that hey, we got to make sure that we correct this. Or like, look, this happened last week as well. We got to improve on this.”

Ledford has been pleased with how hard the offensive linemen have been working.

“The work that they continuously want to try to just get better because that’s the thing that obviously protecting the quarterback, that’s something that we want to make sure that we take a lot of pride in,” Ledford said. “So, to the guys credit the way they come out and really tried to focus on that area.”

The 49ers have 33 sacks, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

“They want to make their corrections,” Ledford said. “It’s never at ‘all man.’ Like it’s never a woe is me type of attitude or demeanor with those guys. It’s the eagerness of wanting to get back on the field to try to make those corrections.”

Falcons used a combination approach to unlock the rushing attack
9h ago
Falcons nudge season-ticket prices higher for 2022
17h ago
Falcons’ injury report: Fowler back at practice, questionable for 49ers’ game
17h ago
