Stat corner: A look at Saints WR Michael Thomas

Thomas has played 867 snaps, 851, 929, 942 and 241 snaps in the five seasons of his career.

He’s caught 23 of 36 targets this season. Of his 249 yards receiving, he has gained 50 of those yards after the catch.

“He’s heating up, starting to get stuff going, getting his production going like he always done,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris. “He has great hands, he’s a great separator and he absolutely knows how to win when the ball is in the air and it’s going to him.”

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution