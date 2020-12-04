Stat corner: A look at Saints WR Michael Thomas

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who led the NFL in catches in 2018 and 2019, is rounding in to form.
After catching 125 passes in 2018 and 149 in 2019, Thomas has been slowed in 2020 by a high-ankle sprain.
Thomas, a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2015, is set to play in his sixth game this season. He has 23 catches for 249 yards.
In the past two games, with Taysom Hill at quarterback, Thomas has 13 catches for 154 yards.
“The current version of the Saints, you would definitely say (Hill) is probably at the top of that list,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said when asked to list the Saints’ offensive weapons. “Then just the way that it’s really been, what Taysom does and who he utilizes in the passing game, it’s been 13 (Thomas). That’s been his primary target and absolutely his security blanket right now.”
Thomas has played 867 snaps, 851, 929, 942 and 241 snaps in the five seasons of his career.
He’s caught 23 of 36 targets this season. Of his 249 yards receiving, he has gained 50 of those yards after the catch.
“He’s heating up, starting to get stuff going, getting his production going like he always done,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris. “He has great hands, he’s a great separator and he absolutely knows how to win when the ball is in the air and it’s going to him.”
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
