Stat corner: A look at Raiders’ Derek Carr

“I think he’s played well since I’ve been here,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said to the Las Vegas media. “We’ve improved the supporting cast honestly. I don’t care who you are, what quarterback you are, the better you block, the better you run the ball, the better your receivers are, the better you’re going to perform.”

Some thought the match of Gruden and Carr would be toxic and never work.

“I think it’s a combination of him being able to put up with me, some of my craziness,” Gruden said. “He’s more tolerate now, probably. But he’s also a great quarterback. He always has been and his supporting cast is better.”

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution