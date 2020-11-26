Stat corner: A look at Raiders’ Derek Carr

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr, who’s in his seventh season is having arguably his best NFL season. His current passer rating of 108.7 would be a career-high for the three-time Pro Bowler.
Carr has completed 291 of 314 passes (69.7%) for 2,431 yards, 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
“You have to start with Derek Carr, some of the things he’s been able to do at the line of scrimmage (are) well documented as far as how he has control of everything,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said.
“They have some really good weapons around him. The young man from Clemson (Hunter Renfrow) playing the slot is doing a great job inside. (Tight end Darren) Waller is doing a great job.”
Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (118.8 passer rating), Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (114.3), Seattle’s Russell Wilson (111.5) and New Orleans’ Drew Brees (110) are the only starting quarterbacks with a higher passer rating than Carr.
“I think he’s played well since I’ve been here,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said to the Las Vegas media. “We’ve improved the supporting cast honestly. I don’t care who you are, what quarterback you are, the better you block, the better you run the ball, the better your receivers are, the better you’re going to perform.”
Some thought the match of Gruden and Carr would be toxic and never work.
“I think it’s a combination of him being able to put up with me, some of my craziness,” Gruden said. “He’s more tolerate now, probably. But he’s also a great quarterback. He always has been and his supporting cast is better.”
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
