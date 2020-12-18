Stat corner: A look at Bucs quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and new coach Bruce Arians have been at odds at times this season.
Brady wanted to run more short crossing routes, while Arians has demanded the superstar throw the ball deep.
“Really changed some of their identity and what they wanted to do together,” said Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, whose team meets Brady and the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “We’re really excited to get ready to go play a really playoff-driven team, playoff-bound team and to try to play spoiler.”
Brady has completed 322 of 497 passes (64.8%) and 3,496 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has a passer rating of 96.3.
“I don’t know why anyone’s criticizing Tom,” Arians said. “What he did at the end of the half and to start the second half (against) Minnesota (on Sunday) – very, very few teams can score 17 points in a matter of five or six minutes. If we finished the half with 17 points, I don’t (care) how we start. He’s not getting enough credit for what he’s doing.”
Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich sees the blend of the two styles coming together.
“I felt like last week, they really got into a rhythm, and it was a clear picture of the identity they are trying to create,” Ulbrich said. “I would image, that’s a good problem for those guys. They’ve got a ton of weapons.”
Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are tied for the team lead in receptions, with 51. Evans has 11 touchdown catches. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has five touchdown catches and is a force in the red zone.
“We are definitely going to have to stand up and challenge those guys,” Ulbrich said. “We have a few answers for taking them away. At times we’re just have to absorb them within our scheme, and we’re going to have to win.”
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
