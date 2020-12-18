Stat corner: A look at Bucs quarterback Tom Brady

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich sees the blend of the two styles coming together.

“I felt like last week, they really got into a rhythm, and it was a clear picture of the identity they are trying to create,” Ulbrich said. “I would image, that’s a good problem for those guys. They’ve got a ton of weapons.”

Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are tied for the team lead in receptions, with 51. Evans has 11 touchdown catches. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has five touchdown catches and is a force in the red zone.

“We are definitely going to have to stand up and challenge those guys,” Ulbrich said. “We have a few answers for taking them away. At times we’re just have to absorb them within our scheme, and we’re going to have to win.”

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution