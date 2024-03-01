Spencer Rattler enjoyed his interview with the Falcons

He played for the Gamecocks in 2022 and 2023.

Coming out of Pinnacle High in Phoenix, Rattler was considered the consensus No. 1 quarterback recruit in the nation in 2019. He was a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports and Rivals.

He showed his mettle against Georgia’s top-ranked defense in 2022. He stood in the pocket while facing intense pressure throughout the 48-7 beatdown.

Last season, Rattler had the Gamecocks up 14-3 at halftime against the Bulldogs, before Georgia rallied for a 24-14 win.

“The first time we played them, it wasn’t pretty,” Rattler said. “I remember that. This past year, we were up on them 14-3 at the half. Should have finished out the game and won. That was one of my best games of my career. (In the rain) in Athens. Really showed control. As a group, I thought we fought hard and didn’t quit.”

Some believe Rattler showed more toughness in the blowout loss.

“I just had to,” Rattler said when asked about taking a licking. “I might not have been fun at the time. It was a great team that we were playing.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles