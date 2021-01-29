X

Arthur Smith keeps only two from Dan Quinn’s staff

Former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith agreed to terms with the Falcons to become their new head coach Friday.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sutton, Mallory, Steele and Schulters not retained by Falcons

Senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, tight ends coach Ben Steele, defensive backs coach Doug Mallory and defensive assistant Lance Schulters were not retained, as their contracts with the Falcons were allowed to expire, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned Friday.

Only wide receivers coach David Brock and offensive quality-control assistant Danny Breyer were retained from Dan Quinn’s coaching staff.

Smith has almost completed his staff, but he has some more lower-level positions to fill.

Here’s the staff:

COORDINATORS

Dean Pees, defensive coordinator

Dave Ragone, offensive coordinator

Marquice Williams, special-teams coordinator

Steve Hoffman, senior assistant

OFFENSE

Charles London, quarterbacks

Desmond Kitchings, running backs

David Brock, wide receivers

Justin Peelle , tight ends

Dwayne Ledford, offensive line

Danny Breyer, quality control

DEFENSE

Gary Emanuel, defensive line

Frank Bush, linebackers

Ted Monachino, outside linebackers

Jon Hoke, secondary

Matt Pees, quality control

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

