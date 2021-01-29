Arthur Smith keeps only two from Dan Quinn’s staff

Senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, tight ends coach Ben Steele, defensive backs coach Doug Mallory and defensive assistant Lance Schulters were not retained, as their contracts with the Falcons were allowed to expire, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned Friday.
Only wide receivers coach David Brock and offensive quality-control assistant Danny Breyer were retained from Dan Quinn’s coaching staff.
Smith has almost completed his staff, but he has some more lower-level positions to fill.
Here’s the staff:
COORDINATORS
Dean Pees, defensive coordinator
Dave Ragone, offensive coordinator
Marquice Williams, special-teams coordinator
Steve Hoffman, senior assistant
OFFENSE
Charles London, quarterbacks
Desmond Kitchings, running backs
David Brock, wide receivers
Justin Peelle , tight ends
Dwayne Ledford, offensive line
Danny Breyer, quality control
DEFENSE
Gary Emanuel, defensive line
Frank Bush, linebackers
Ted Monachino, outside linebackers
Jon Hoke, secondary
Matt Pees, quality control
