Meet the new Falcons’ assistant coaches

Most of Smith’s open spots are on defense.

“Those hires are very important so we’re just trying to make sure we make the right ones,” Smith said.

Here’s a quick look at the new assistant coaches:

FILE- In this May 30, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees watches a Titans practice. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Name: Dean Pees

Title: Defensive coordinator

Age: 71

Ties to Arthur Smith: He was Tennessee’s defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

Coaching experience: Pees, 71, was a defensive coordinator with Patriots (2006-09), Ravens (2012-17) and Titans (2018-19). Pees is coming out of retirement. He coached in the college ranks from 1979 through 2003 and joined the Patriots in 2004. In 10 of his 12 seasons as a defensive coordinator, Pees’ defenses ranked in the top 12 in the NFL, including his first season in Tennessee in 2018 when the Titans ranked eighth in total defense and third in scoring defense. In 2018, the Titans allowed 18.9 points per game, the fewest points allowed by Tennessee since 2008. He was the head coach at Kent State from 1998-2003 and posted a 17-51 record. He has worked with some of the best coaches in the college and pro ranks, including Nick Saban, Lou Holtz, Gary Pinkel, Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh. Having coached Pro Football Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and Pro Bowlers Tedy Bruschi, Rodney Harrison, Willie McGinest and Terrell Suggs, the Falcons’ defenders will definitely listen to Pees and his assistant coaches.

Playing experience: Received a B.S. in education from Bowling Green and started coaching in high schools before moving to colleges.

Career highlights: He was on Super Bowl teams with the Patriots (2004 season) and Ravens (2012 season).

Marquice Williams (Associated Press)

Name: Marquice Williams

Title: Special-teams coordinator

Age: 35

Coaching experience: He was assistant special-teams coach for the Lions for the past two seasons. He was with the Chargers as a defensive quality-control assistant from 2016-18. He was a coaching intern with the Lions helping with linebackers and special teams after participating in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship program. He started out with the Bears in 2013 and 14 as a part of the Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He also served as the special-teams coordinator for the East/West Shrine Game in 2017 and 2018.

Playing experience: He was a defensive back at Fresno City College before going on to play at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

Career highlights: While with the Lions, he helped returner Jamal Agnew become a league leader. Agnew had 1,237 yards on 45 kickoff returns – the fourth-most in the NFL – while averaging 27.5 yards per return. Agnew tied for the league lead with two touchdown returns in 2019.

Dave Ragone was the Chicago Bears QB coach since 2016. He was promoted to his new role in 2019. Ragone has eight years NFL coaching experience, including spending the 2013 season as the Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach. Credit: Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune Credit: Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Name: Dave Ragone

Title: Offensive coordinator

Age: 41

Ties to Arthur Smith: Ragone was with Smith in Tennessee in 2011-13. He was the wide receivers coach in 2011 and 2012 and the quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Coaching experience: Ragone spent the past five seasons with the Bears, the first four as quarterbacks coach. Before that he spent the 2015 season with Washington.

Playing experience: A former third-round pick who played quarterback at Louisville, played with the Texans from 2003-05 and spent time with the Rams and Bengals in 2006.

Charles London (center) has been the Bears’ running backs coach the past three seasons. He also was the Texans running backs coach from 2014-17. Elsa, Getty

Name: Charles London

Title: Quarterbacks

Age: 45

Ties to Arthur Smith: He was an offensive quality-control assistant with the Titans in 2011.

Coaching experience: He was the Bears’ running backs coach from 2018-20. He spent four seasons (2014-17) as the running backs coach for the Texans. He got his start in the NFL as an offensive quality-control coach under Lovie Smith in 2007-09. He wants to become a NFL head coach one day and needed to move on from coaching running backs. Coaching quarterbacks is considered a better path to becoming an offensive coordinator and then possibly a head coach.

Playing experience: London played running back at Dunwoody High and Duke.

Career highlights: He coached 1,000-yard running backs in Arian Foster, Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard and David Montgomery. Last season, Montgomery was fifth in yards from scrimmage with 1,508. Montgomery and the Saints’ Alvin Kamara were the only running backs in the NFL with more than 1,000 rushing yards and more than 400 receiving yards in 2020.

Name: Dwayne Ledford

Title: Offensive line

Age: 44

Coaching experience: Comes from the college ranks. He was with Louisville for the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator/offensive line. Ledford had spent the three previous seasons at N.C. State as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. The Wolfpack had one of the ACC’s top offensive lines under Ledford which included first-team Associated Press All-American center Garrett Bradbury, who was drafted 18th overall by the Vikings in 2019.

Playing experience: Ledford, a journeyman center in the NFL, played for the 49ers (1999-2000; 2003-04), Jaguars (2000), Panthers (2001), Browns (2005) and Saints (2006). Played defensive line at East Carolina before switching to the offensive line as a senior and played left tackle.

Career highlights: Helped to turn around Louisville’s offensive line. Also, he coached Mehki Becton, who went 11th overall to Jets in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

New Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush. (credit: New York Jets)

Name: Frank Bush

Title: Linebackers

Age: 58

Ties to Arthur Smith: He coached linebackers from 2011-12 with the Titans.

Coaching experience: A long-timer of 29 years coaching in the NFL, most recently was with the New York Jets. Bush, a native of Athens, played at Clarke Central High and then was a three-year starter at N.C. State. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the fifth-round of the 1985 NFL draft and played two seasons there. He became an Oilers assistant in 1992 after working as a college scout for the team.

Playing experience: He played 19 games in the NFL and made 14 starts for the Oilers. His career was cut short after a narrow spinal canal was discovered that made it too risky to continue playing.

Career highlights: He was linebackers coach for the Broncos when they won Super Bowl XXXII over Green Bay and Super Bowl XXXIII over the Falcons.

