Arthur Smith is ‘hopeful’ that Dante Fowler will attend Falcons minicamp

Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler was not present Wednesday at the second open OTA, but coach Arthur Smith didn’t sound overly concerned.
“We’ve had good communication with Dante,” Smith said. “I think it’s healthy. You have to say what you mean and mean what you say. This is voluntary. That’s what it is. It’s no mixed messages. I think that’s silly. Tell it like it is.”
Fowler is set to move to outside linebacker in the Falcons’ new defensive scheme.
“We have guys – life happens, a lot of things going on,” Smith said. “We’ve got guys in and out of here certain days. A lot of these guys have families, and family issues come up. They should take care of that stuff.
“Some guys are moving. We’ve had great communication with Dante, similar to the question that was asked about Julio (Jones.) We have mandatory minicamp next week, so hopefully, depending on where we’re at next week, we’ll see everybody.”
The other players not seen during the open session included running back Mike Davis, safety Duron Harmon, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, linebacker Errol Thompson, tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was in the building, but was not seen at practice.