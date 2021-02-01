X

Scouts Bolinger, Schaaf no longer with Falcons

Atlanta Falcons | 42 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Scouts Russ Bolinger and Justin Schaaf are no longer with the Falcons, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned Monday.

Bolinger, who played nine years in the NFL, was a player personnel scout with Atlanta. He’d been with the team since 2014.

Schaaf has been with the Falcons since 2018 in a variety of roles, including director of strategic initiatives, assistant to the general manager, pro scout and college scout.

The moves align with a front-office reshuffling under new general manager Terry Fontenot that included the addition of Kyle Smith, formerly of the Washington Football Team, as new vice president of player personnel and Dwaune Jones, formerly of the Ravens, as assistant director of college scouting.

