Scotty Miller wants to race Tyreek Hill

“I think he’s a great football player,” Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said. “He’s been making plays like that over his whole career. If you cut on the Bowling Green tape, that’s what you see.”

The Packers left Miller in one-on-one coverage when they apparently thought the Bucs were trying to get into field-goal range. Miller’s touchdown catch made the score 21-10 at halftime.

“I knew we had an opportunity,” Leftwich said. “Good things usually happen when (quarterback) Tom (Brady) puts the ball up. They made a great play right before the half.”

Miller said Bowling Green was the only school to offer him a scholarship.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Brook’s picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

