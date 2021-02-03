Scotty Miller wants to race Tyreek Hill

Tampa Bay wide receiver Scotty Miller, who caught the critical 39-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the NFC Championship game, was given the chance to walk back from his comments about wanting to race Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek HIll on Wednesday.
“No disrespect,” Miller said. “I have so much respect for Tyreek Hill and everything he’s done. Really, he’s a guy that I aspire to be like. A small receiver who’s really turned himself into one of the best receivers in the league. So, I’m hoping to have a similar career to him.
“But I would like to race him. See who’s faster. Like I said on the show, he’s unbelievably fast. World-class speed. I’ve never turned down a challenge. I’d love to race him and let the best man win.”
The speedy Miller was drafted in the sixth round (208th overall) of the 2019 draft by the Buccaneers out of Bowling Green of the Mid-American Conference.
Miller, who’s 5-foot-11 and 174 pounds, caught 13 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. Last season, he caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns.
“I think he’s a great football player,” Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said. “He’s been making plays like that over his whole career. If you cut on the Bowling Green tape, that’s what you see.”
The Packers left Miller in one-on-one coverage when they apparently thought the Bucs were trying to get into field-goal range. Miller’s touchdown catch made the score 21-10 at halftime.
“I knew we had an opportunity,” Leftwich said. “Good things usually happen when (quarterback) Tom (Brady) puts the ball up. They made a great play right before the half.”
Miller said Bowling Green was the only school to offer him a scholarship.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position:
NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.
Brook’s picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
