Ryan passes for 3,000 yards for 11th straight season

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, on his second completion of the game, surpassed the 3,000 yard passing mark for the 11thing time in his career against the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ryan tossed an 11-yard completion to tight end Jaeden Graham on the Falcons’ first possession. On third-and-2 from the Las Vegas’ 37 on their second possession, Ryan connected with wide receiver Calvin Ridley for 16 yards. With 27 yards, he had 3,005 yards on the season.
Ryan ranked third in the NFL with 2,978 passing yards entering the game against the Raiders.
This is Ryan’s 11th consecutive season with at least 3,000 passing yards — the longest such streak in franchise history, the eighth longest streak in NFL history and the third-longest active streak in the league.
Only Philip Rivers (14 seasons, 2006-19) and Tom Brady (11 seasons, 2009-19) have longer active streaks.
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
