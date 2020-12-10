Ryan lost friendly bet, had to wear Schaub’s UVA jersey

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and backup Matt Schaub had a friendly wager on the Boston College and Virginia football game.
Virginia won 43-32 on Saturday and Ryan honored his end of the deal on Wednesday.
“The thing I least like about Matt (Schaub) is that Virginia beat Boston College this past weekend,” Ryan said. “I had to wear his jersey out to practice today from circa whatever, from the early 2000s. I had the old Virginia jersey on, that was a little disappointing.”
Schaub, who played at Virginia, was drafted by the Falcons in 2004. Ryan played at Boston College and was drafted in 2008.
#MattyIce❄️ sporting a throwback @matt8schaub @UVAFootball jersey.... something you just never thought you'd see. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ICSq4YaD21— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 9, 2020
Falcons’ final four games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
