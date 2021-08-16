Rookie QB Franks could start vs. Dolphins

Franks, an undrafted rookie free agent who played at Arkansas last season after three seasons with the Florida Gators, completed 2 of 9 passes for 16 yards and finished with a 39.6 passer rating. Franks had four rushes for 76 yards, including a 52-yard scamper.

“He made some plays,” Smith said of Franks. “He proved that he can escape. He’s got some natural ability and now there are some things that we need him to clean up operationally, pass protection wise.”

Smith hopes the performance of both quarterbacks can be assisted this week with a stronger running game — Franks had 76 of the team’s 117 rushing yards against the Titans.

“You can’t blame it all on just one guy,” Smith said. “You can sit there, convert a third down and it’s called back because of pre-snap alignment. Just continually put you behind the sticks. You have to see how they react. It snow balls on you. So, we anticipate it to be much better this week from AJ.”

