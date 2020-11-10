X

Robinson signed to 53-man roster

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is hit, forcing an incomplete pass, by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson (46) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Jerry Holt

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Linebacker Edmond Robinson, who has been on the practice squad and shuttling back and forth to the game-day roster, was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Falcons created an open roster spot when they waived defensive end Takk McKinley on Monday.

Robinson, who played at Newberry, was originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (232nd overall) of the 2015 NFL draft. He has also played with the Jets and Arizona, as well as the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football and the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

In six games, Robinson has seven tacklse and one quarterback hit. He has played four games as a COVID-19 replacement and two as a standard practice squad elevation.

Falcons' next four games

Bye week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13

