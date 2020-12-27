X

Ridley looking to add to seven, 100-yard games

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will attempt to add to his seven games of 100-plus yards receiving against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Ridley and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins are the only receivers with seven games of 100 yards receiving or more.

Ridley has set career-highs with 77 catches for 1192 yards this season. He also has nine touchdown catches. He set career-highs with 10 catches and 163 yards in Week 15 against Tampa Bay.

Ridley is seeking to have his third game in a row with a touchdown catch and fourth in a row with 100-plus yards receiving.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

