Ridley looking to add to seven, 100-yard games

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will attempt to add to his seven games of 100-plus yards receiving against the Chiefs on Sunday.
Ridley and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins are the only receivers with seven games of 100 yards receiving or more.
Ridley has set career-highs with 77 catches for 1192 yards this season. He also has nine touchdown catches. He set career-highs with 10 catches and 163 yards in Week 15 against Tampa Bay.
Ridley is seeking to have his third game in a row with a touchdown catch and fourth in a row with 100-plus yards receiving.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
