Reports: Falcons sign cornerback Mike Ford to two-year contract

Cornerback Mike Ford, who spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, is set to sign a two-year contract worth $4 million with the Falcons, according to multiple reports.
Ford, a 6-foot and 190 pounds, played the 2022 season with the Falcons. Ford mostly is a special-teams player. He has played in 94 NFL games, including 10 starts. With the Falcons, he played in 15 games, making two starts.
