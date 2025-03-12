Atlanta Falcons
Reports: Falcons sign cornerback Mike Ford to two-year contract

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford (28)reacts after stopping a play from the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford (28)reacts after stopping a play from the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Atlanta.
22 minutes ago

Cornerback Mike Ford, who spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, is set to sign a two-year contract worth $4 million with the Falcons, according to multiple reports.

Ford, a 6-foot and 190 pounds, played the 2022 season with the Falcons. Ford mostly is a special-teams player. He has played in 94 NFL games, including 10 starts. With the Falcons, he played in 15 games, making two starts.

