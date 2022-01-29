Hamburger icon
Report: NFL quarterback great Tom Brady is retiring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after a game.

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after a game.

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By Staff and wire reports
14 minutes ago

The Falcons got some good news Saturday. It came about five years too late though.

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN, after an unprecedented career in which the quarterback won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records.

ExploreMore on pro football on AJC.com

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Brady broke the hearts of Falcons fans when he led the New England Patriots to a 34-28 victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017. The Falcons led the game 28–3 midway through the third quarter.

ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Sunday, February 5, 2017. John Spink/AJC

Credit: JSPINK@AJC.COM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Sunday, February 5, 2017. John Spink/AJC

Credit: JSPINK@AJC.COM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Sunday, February 5, 2017. John Spink/AJC

Credit: JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JSPINK@AJC.COM

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

ExploreNFL playoffs scores and statistics

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the game as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Falcons fans show their feelings about Tom Brady at a cardboard cutout of the QB at the NFL Experience in 2017. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Falcons fans show their feelings about Tom Brady at a cardboard cutout of the QB at the NFL Experience in 2017. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Falcons fans show their feelings about Tom Brady at a cardboard cutout of the QB at the NFL Experience in 2017. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Investigations
