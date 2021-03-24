Report: Falcons sign cornerback Fabian Moreau

Cornerback Fabian Moreau, a former third-round draft pick, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Falcons on Wednesday, according to NFL Media, which is owned in part by the team.
Moreau, who’ll turn 27 on April 9, has been mainly a special-teams player. He was drafted by the Washington Football Team out of UCLA. He’s played in 60 games and made 18 starts.
Moreau, 6-foot and 204 pounds, was drafted when new Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith was with the Washington Football Team.
Moreau played only 156 defensive snaps (15%) last season. He played 181 special-teams snaps (41%) in 2020.
