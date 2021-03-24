X

Report: Falcons sign cornerback Fabian Moreau

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) lines up against Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 31 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cornerback Fabian Moreau, a former third-round draft pick, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Falcons on Wednesday, according to NFL Media, which is owned in part by the team.

Moreau, who’ll turn 27 on April 9, has been mainly a special-teams player. He was drafted by the Washington Football Team out of UCLA. He’s played in 60 games and made 18 starts.

Moreau, 6-foot and 204 pounds, was drafted when new Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith was with the Washington Football Team.

Moreau played only 156 defensive snaps (15%) last season. He played 181 special-teams snaps (41%) in 2020.

