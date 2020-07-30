Report: Falcons agree to terms with Darqueze Dennard

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who’s projected to play nickel back, has agreed to terms with the Falcons, according to an NFL Media report.
The team would not immediately confirm the signing in part because of new COVID-19 league-wide testing protocols.
The Falcons are young at cornerback and were looking at the late free-agent market. Cornerbacks Logan Ryan, Trumaine Johnson and Dennard all were available.
Dennard, 28, of Twiggs County, was a first-round draft pick (24th overall) of the Bengals in 2014. The Falcons have 17 first-round draft picks on the roster. Dennard would be the 18th.
Dennard has played in 77 NFL games and made 24 starts. He has three career interceptions.
He agreed to terms with Jacksonville on a three-year $13.5 million that was to pay him $6 million guaranteed, but the deal collapsed.
Dennard, 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, will allow the Falcons to move Kendall Sheffield outside. The Falcons allowed starting left cornerback Desmond Trufant to leave in free agency. He signed with Detroit.
The Falcons can have Sheffield, third-year man Isaiah Oliver and Terrell compete for the starting outside positions.
Dennard was the 22nd highest-graded cornerback in the league last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
