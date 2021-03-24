Report: Ex-Falcons safety Ricardo Allen agrees to deal with Bengals

Former Falcons safety Ricardo Allen agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bengals on Wednesday, according to ESPN through his agent Drew Rosenhaus.
In an anticipated salary-cap move, the Falcons released Allen on Feb. 18.
Cutting Allen saved the Falcons $6.25 million under the salary cap.
In 2020, Allen lost his starting job, and the Falcons were trying to use him in three-safety alignments. He returned to the starting lineup after Damontae Kazee went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.
In 2018, Allen signed a three-year extension worth $19.5 million that was to run through the 2021 season. He collected $13.25 million of the deal.
After he was selected in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft as a cornerback, Allen was waived. The Purdue product was re-signed to the practice squad. He eventually made the roster and was converted to free safety under coach Dan Quinn in 2015.
Allen started 76 of the 77 games he’s appeared in.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0: Top nine picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)
3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)
6. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)
7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)
8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
9. Falcons (trade with Denver): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now