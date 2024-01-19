Reports: Bill Belichick in town Friday for second interview with Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former New England coach Bill Belichick is having his second interview with the Falcons on Friday, according to CBS Sports.
Owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay, president Greg Beadles and general manager Terry Fontenot will be part of that interview.
The Falcons would not confirm the interview. The team waits to announce completed interviews.
Belichick flew into town Thursday night on one of Blank’s private planes and they went to dinner, according to The Athletic.
Dinner last night, more meetings to come, per multiple sources.
