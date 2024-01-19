BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Judge to hold hearing filed by Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Atlanta Falcons

Reports: Bill Belichick in town Friday for second interview with Falcons

Bill Belichick (right) and former Falcons coach Mike Smith during a combined Patriots-Falcons practice in Flowery Branch before the 2010 NFL season. (Photo by Curtis Compton/AJC file)

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Bill Belichick (right) and former Falcons coach Mike Smith during a combined Patriots-Falcons practice in Flowery Branch before the 2010 NFL season. (Photo by Curtis Compton/AJC file)
By
48 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former New England coach Bill Belichick is having his second interview with the Falcons on Friday, according to CBS Sports.

Owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay, president Greg Beadles and general manager Terry Fontenot will be part of that interview.

The Falcons would not confirm the interview. The team waits to announce completed interviews.

Belichick flew into town Thursday night on one of Blank’s private planes and they went to dinner, according to The Athletic.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top