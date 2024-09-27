Report: Atlanta to land Super Bowl in 2028

The NFL is set to award Super Bowl LXII in 2028 to Atlanta when the owners meet in the city next month, according to the Sports Business Journal, which cited sources. The owners meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15.
If awarded, Mercedes-Benz Stadium would host its second big game in nine years.
The decision is subject to input and approval by the full group of owners, but the report states that executives and key owners on the NFL Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee want to make Atlanta happen.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been public about his desire to host another Super Bowl after last hosting in 2019.
Atlanta has hosted major events, such as the 2025 College Football National Championship, the annual SEC championship and the Peach Bowl. The city also recently won the 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four.
The NFL declined to comment. A Falcons spokesperson said the team has not been told anything except that the “process is ongoing.”
The upcoming Super Bowls already awarded to host cities will be in New Orleans (2025), Santa Clara (2026) and L.A. (2027).
The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in the last Super Bowl in Atlanta.
