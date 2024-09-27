Breaking: Report: Atlanta to land Super Bowl in 2028
Atlanta Falcons

Report: Atlanta to land Super Bowl in 2028

Falcons players drill during warmups moments before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons players drill during warmups moments before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

The NFL is set to award Super Bowl LXII in 2028 to Atlanta when the owners meet in the city next month, according to the Sports Business Journal, which cited sources. The owners meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15.

If awarded, Mercedes-Benz Stadium would host its second big game in nine years.

The decision is subject to input and approval by the full group of owners, but the report states that executives and key owners on the NFL Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee want to make Atlanta happen.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been public about his desire to host another Super Bowl after last hosting in 2019.

Atlanta has hosted major events, such as the 2025 College Football National Championship, the annual SEC championship and the Peach Bowl. The city also recently won the 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The NFL declined to comment. A Falcons spokesperson said the team has not been told anything except that the “process is ongoing.”

The upcoming Super Bowls already awarded to host cities will be in New Orleans (2025), Santa Clara (2026) and L.A. (2027).

The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in the last Super Bowl in Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Saints?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United has backup flight plan to Philadelphia amid Hurricane Helene
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons squander a prime-time chance to show they're a team on the rise in the NFL
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Which teams will show up when the Falcons meet the Saints in an NFC South showdown?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins sees the team’s offense coming together
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson looking to bounce back after being bottled up by Chiefs
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson’s blocking led to big plays
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Helene now Category 4 as it approaches landfall; Georgia in path10m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents