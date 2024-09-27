Report: Atlanta to land Super Bowl in 2028

The NFL is set to award Super Bowl LXII in 2028 to Atlanta when the owners meet in the city next month, according to the Sports Business Journal, which cited sources. The owners meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15.

If awarded, Mercedes-Benz Stadium would host its second big game in nine years.

The decision is subject to input and approval by the full group of owners, but the report states that executives and key owners on the NFL Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee want to make Atlanta happen.