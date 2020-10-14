Quinn writes farewell letter to City of Atlanta

Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who was fired on Sunday night after the team dropped to 0-5 on the season, wrote an open letter to the city that was posted on the team’s website on Wednesday.
Quinn was only the second coach to guide the Falcons to the Super Bowl, but his teams were not able to sustain that success. He finished with a 43-40 regular-season record and 46-44 overall record.
Here’s what he had to say to the City of Atlanta.
"Thank you, Atlanta
‘I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve’
By Dan Quinn
To the city of Atlanta,
How fortunate am I that I close this chapter the very same way I opened it – with gratitude.
Being the Head Coach of your Atlanta Falcons has been the privilege of a lifetime. I can’t express my appreciation enough to Arthur Blank for the opportunity to represent this organization for the past six seasons. It truly has been my family. My wife Stacey and I will forever be grateful for every single person in this organization who made our lives better and fuller.
I will miss so many things, but none more than the men in the locker room. From pro bowlers to practice squad players, it was an honor to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with you and be a part of your lives on and off the field.
Finally, to the people of Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere. I can’t thank you enough for making this Jersey boy feel right at home. I know there are great things ahead for this team and I’ll continue to root like hell for them, and for you. I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve.
In Brotherhood,
DQ
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com