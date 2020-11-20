QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Saints

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Saints, his team’s opponent for their game at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:
Q: Is this the best Saints’ defense that he’s faced in his career?
A: “They’re good. They’re playing well, for sure. They were pretty good in 2009 and had it rolling back then. It’s certainly up there, though. I think their front seven is playing extremely well. They added Kwon Alexander at the linebacker position in the last couple of weeks, who we know from being in division (previously at Tampa Bay).
Q: Reflect on your matchups with Saints quarterback Drew Brees over time?
A: “There have been a lot of them. We’ve played 23 times or something like that. Quite a few matchups against each other. I’m hoping he can get healthy (after he sustained broken ribs and a collapsed lung Sunday against the 49ers). I know he’s going through a rough patch right now. Hopefully he’s able to get back out and play at some point here soon, but I’ll miss competing against him just because if you win against them and he’s playing, you know that you’ve done a good job and earned that victory.”
Q: What was your reaction to Brees being injured?
A: “You hate seeing it. I was actually watching the game at home and saw the hit. By his reaction getting up, we’ve all been there. You kind of know when somebody has body language that something’s not right. I didn’t know to what extent it was until I saw Monday after the game what he was going through, but I’ve always known he was so tough. That’s a tough thing to see. I think it’s five broken ribs and a collapsed lung. I just hope he’s doing OK and feeling OK and those things are able to heal up for him and he’s able to play at some point this year.”
Falcons’ next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
