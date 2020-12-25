QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Chiefs

Q: How can the Falcons improve the rushing attack before playing the Chiefs?

A: You’d like to be as balanced as you could be. I think that’s obviously when we’re at our best and our toughest to defend, but at the same time, you have to find a way to get the job done regardless. … I think we certainly are at our best when we’re balanced and able to run the football and use our play-action pass off of that.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

