QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Chiefs

Quarterback Matt Ryan comments on Falcons' potential pitfalls in matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Atlanta Falcons | 24 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Chiefs, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City:

Q: What is the challenge in facing Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu?

A: Tyrann Mathieu has been a great player in this league for a long time. I think they’re using him well, moving him around into different positions. He does a great job of disguising coverage playing at the safety spot, but they have also used him in some man-to-man stuff on wide receivers. He’s still flying around. He’s a ball hawk. Has a nose for making plays. Has a knack for making plays and has continued to do that. I think he has six interceptions this year, so he’s still playing great.

Q: How’s defensive end Frank Clark playing?

A: He’s a really good pass rusher, physical. Very solid. Somebody we have to account for with our pass protection and do a good job of making sure we’re solid there.

Q: How can the Falcons improve the rushing attack before playing the Chiefs?

A: You’d like to be as balanced as you could be. I think that’s obviously when we’re at our best and our toughest to defend, but at the same time, you have to find a way to get the job done regardless. … I think we certainly are at our best when we’re balanced and able to run the football and use our play-action pass off of that.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

