QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Chargers

What Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said about the Chargers ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.:
Q: What do you see from the Chargers defense?
A: They have lost some players that are game-changers for them (such as safety Derwin James and linebacker Melvin Ingram). They have been playing solid defense. (Defensive end Joey) Bosa is a very good player, disruptive both in the run game and the pass game. Really good pass rusher.
Q: Did they adjust to the loss of James for the second year in a row?
A: They are sound in their scheme. They don’t give up a ton of big plays. It’s going to be important for us to have a high-execution game the way that we are capable of. We haven’t done a good-enough job of that the last handful of weeks. It would be good game for us to go out there and play the way we are capable.
Q: How are safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Nassir Adderley playing?
A: I think the safeties do a very nice job in their scheme. It’s a three-deep, four-under scheme. They try and not give up too many big plays, make tackles when they are there. They are steady tacklers.
Falcons’ final four games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
