QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on facing the Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had to say in preparation for facing the Chiefs, the Falcons’ opponent at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On how the preparation is going this week for the Kansas City Chiefs: “Yeah, it’s off to a good start. They got some great players up front, certainly headlined by (defensive tackle) Chris Jones. Got to know where he is. You keep waiting for really good players as they get older to fall off, and you kind of cross your fingers, ‘maybe this guy will fall off,’ but that’s not the case with Chris Jones. He’s still at the peak. So, a big good challenge and good opportunity for us.”

On the opportunity to continue to build character against the Chiefs: “It’s a great opportunity. And that’s really all it is until you go make something of it. It’s an opportunity, and I look forward to that opportunity. We’ve got to go turn it into something.”