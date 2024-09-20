Atlanta Falcons

QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on facing the Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had to say in preparation for facing the Chiefs, the Falcons’ opponent at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On how the preparation is going this week for the Kansas City Chiefs: “Yeah, it’s off to a good start. They got some great players up front, certainly headlined by (defensive tackle) Chris Jones. Got to know where he is. You keep waiting for really good players as they get older to fall off, and you kind of cross your fingers, ‘maybe this guy will fall off,’ but that’s not the case with Chris Jones. He’s still at the peak. So, a big good challenge and good opportunity for us.”

On the opportunity to continue to build character against the Chiefs: “It’s a great opportunity. And that’s really all it is until you go make something of it. It’s an opportunity, and I look forward to that opportunity. We’ve got to go turn it into something.”

On whether the voice memo postgame is longer after a win or loss: “They’re more cheerful after a win. They’re more direct probably after a loss. I think that kind of ongoing conversation is good. Just to keep talking and keep building a rapport. That’s really what it’s all about, is just building this rapport. That was our first road win together. Our first kind of rally together. You want to be playing with people, you say, we’ve done that 12 times. We’ve done that 15 times. This is old news, and it isn’t. We’re a new group together. So, you’ve got to build to that, and that’s where we’re headed.”

