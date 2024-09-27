QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on facing the Saints on Sunday

Q: Can the Falcons take solace in the fact that their opponents have an 8-1 record?

A: “It’s the NFL. Nobody wants to hear that. I don’t really want to hear that. The season started against the Steelers. There was no ramp up. So, I’m talking out two sides of my mouth, but you kind of opened the door to do that. So, I think you know what I’m saying.”

Q: What’s his stance on the red throwback helmets (which the team wore in their perennial losing days)?

A: “I absolutely love it. A lot of comments at practice today, guys really thought it looked sharp. We’ll see when to get the full uniform on Sunday, but I’m optimistic it’s going to look pretty good.”