QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on the Eagles

Q. Who anchors their secondary?

A. “I think Darius Slay has been a good corner for a long time.”

Q. What are your overall thoughts on their defense?

A. “Coach (Vic) Fangio, the defensive coordinator, has been a really good defensive play-caller for a long time and has a great system. It’s a good challenge. They’ve got some great young players in their core.”

Q. Are you concerned about the Eagles’ pass rush?

A. “Well, you know, you trust your line in front of you. You trust the plan, but you don’t try to hold onto it forever. You know, you try to get through your progressions quickly and be decisive and be accurate, and that’s kind of how you play every week, because in the NFL, pass rush is real, and you try to own that every play. That’s what we’ll do Monday night.”