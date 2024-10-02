Q&A with Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had to say while preparing to the face the Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Q: How are the preparations for the Bucs coming along on a short week?
A: “It’s been an accelerated week ... but it’s been good. We kind of got a jump right after the game (Sunday versus the Saints), which is nice to have those one o’clock home games where you get home and you can kind of start peeking at the next opponent on these short weeks. So, started looking at them Sunday night.”
Q: Did the injuries on the offensive line lead to the penalties against the Saints? How’s the communication?
A: “(Coach) Raheem (Morris) does a great job of putting us in a ton of different situations against our starting defense that we get good-on-good work every single day of practice. So, you’re trying to get as many of those as you can. Of course, when the lights are on, it’s a totally different feel out there. But you’re trying to replicate it as much as you can in practice. But the game reps obviously go such a long way with those guys. Expect (Ryan) Neuzil and all those guys to just be a little bit cleaner this week.”
Q: How does running back Bijan Robinson influence defenses?
A: “He’s a threat at any time to have an explosive play, which is huge for a running back. Anytime you know you can hand it to a back and he can pop a run for 15, 20 yards. I think we’re still, we’re close on popping something for 40, 50 yards with him. So, his versatility as just a complete back, obviously we’ve talked about the pass-protection stuff, that’s been incredible.”
