Breaking: Conyers plant fire: Haze, chlorine smell likely to move toward Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Falcons

Q&A with Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson talks during media availability during OTAs, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson talks during media availability during OTAs, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
0 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had to say while preparing to the face the Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: How are the preparations for the Bucs coming along on a short week?

A: “It’s been an accelerated week ... but it’s been good. We kind of got a jump right after the game (Sunday versus the Saints), which is nice to have those one o’clock home games where you get home and you can kind of start peeking at the next opponent on these short weeks. So, started looking at them Sunday night.”

Q: Did the injuries on the offensive line lead to the penalties against the Saints? How’s the communication?

A: “(Coach) Raheem (Morris) does a great job of putting us in a ton of different situations against our starting defense that we get good-on-good work every single day of practice. So, you’re trying to get as many of those as you can. Of course, when the lights are on, it’s a totally different feel out there. But you’re trying to replicate it as much as you can in practice. But the game reps obviously go such a long way with those guys. Expect (Ryan) Neuzil and all those guys to just be a little bit cleaner this week.”

Q: How does running back Bijan Robinson influence defenses?

A: “He’s a threat at any time to have an explosive play, which is huge for a running back. Anytime you know you can hand it to a back and he can pop a run for 15, 20 yards. I think we’re still, we’re close on popping something for 40, 50 yards with him. So, his versatility as just a complete back, obviously we’ve talked about the pass-protection stuff, that’s been incredible.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bills sign Zion Logue off Falcons’ practice squad
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Where to watch, listen, livestream Bucs at Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Tampa Bay is going for a four-peat in the NFC South
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss holding things together on defense
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

NFC South: Quarterback Baker Mayfield has reinvented himself in Tampa Bay2m ago
Falcons’ Troy Andersen named defensive player of the week32m ago
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson: ‘I’m ready to go for tomorrow’37m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400,000 still without power, VP Harris to visit
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out