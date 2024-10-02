Q&A with Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson

Q: Did the injuries on the offensive line lead to the penalties against the Saints? How’s the communication?

A: “(Coach) Raheem (Morris) does a great job of putting us in a ton of different situations against our starting defense that we get good-on-good work every single day of practice. So, you’re trying to get as many of those as you can. Of course, when the lights are on, it’s a totally different feel out there. But you’re trying to replicate it as much as you can in practice. But the game reps obviously go such a long way with those guys. Expect (Ryan) Neuzil and all those guys to just be a little bit cleaner this week.”

Q: How does running back Bijan Robinson influence defenses?

A: “He’s a threat at any time to have an explosive play, which is huge for a running back. Anytime you know you can hand it to a back and he can pop a run for 15, 20 yards. I think we’re still, we’re close on popping something for 40, 50 yards with him. So, his versatility as just a complete back, obviously we’ve talked about the pass-protection stuff, that’s been incredible.”