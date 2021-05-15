Q&A with Falcons defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham

Here’s what Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who was taken in the fifth round (148th overall), had to say after his second rookie minicamp practice on Saturday:
On playing defensive end and tackle: “Honestly, I’ve kind of been lining up all over the place. Playing a lot of different shades and techniques. I’m just trying to learn all of the information. Learn more than one spot. Try to be versatile and I’m just trying to get everything that I need to get down. I’ll line up where ever they want me to line up. I just excited to be here.”
On his learning curve: “I don’t feel like they need to teach me how to play all of these different techniques because I’ve had some kind of background playing all those different techniques. I feel like they are kind of just kind of plug me in anywhere and coach me up on whatever they need to coach me up on like the specifics of the defense. We can pretty much roll from there. I’ll just try to do whatever they want me to do.”
On how rookie minicamp is going: “I feel like we were a lot cleaner in practice. A lot of the mistakes that we made yesterday, we cleaned those up. We also put some new things in. We had that high intensity like we did yesterday as well.”
On what he’s learning: “They are installing the actual defense, so we are learning the defense. We are kind of getting a head start on that. Being in the NFL for me is definitely new. So, I’m glad we have this opportunity to go out and kind of learn from the coaches and get more one-on-one work.”
On what he wants to takeaway from the rookie minicamp: “My main goal was to learn the defense and learn it as quickly as possible. I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job so far. Just being clean, learn everything and have great intensity and great effort, which I feel I’ve been doing pretty well these past two days.”
On if what he did at Texas translates to what the Falcons are teaching: “Actually, a lot of it translates, playing a little bit four-under and three-technique, some other shades that haven’t really played that much, but I’m definitely familiar with everything that we’ve been playing. I’m just excited to be here. I’m just learning the specifics of the defense. I’m trying to get all these things down.”
On his attitude while rushing the passer: “My mindset is that I can rush the passer from where ever. I’ve got pretty good experience with that. I’m just here to learn. I’m here to become a better player. A better pass rusher. I feel like I can do it from any technique.”
Fifth round (148th overall) – Ta’Quon Graham, DE, Texas
Height: 6-foot-3 1/8 Weight: 282 Arms: 30-5/8 Hands: 8-7/8
Overview: He was a four-year starter for the Longhorns. He played in 48 career games and made 24 starts. He was named honorable-mention All-Big 12 in 2020. He made his college debut against Maryland in 2017. He was named second-team Academic All-Big 12 in 2020 and was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2019, spring 2020). He was a high school All-American.