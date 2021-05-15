Q&A with Falcons defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham

On what he wants to takeaway from the rookie minicamp: “My main goal was to learn the defense and learn it as quickly as possible. I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job so far. Just being clean, learn everything and have great intensity and great effort, which I feel I’ve been doing pretty well these past two days.”

On if what he did at Texas translates to what the Falcons are teaching: “Actually, a lot of it translates, playing a little bit four-under and three-technique, some other shades that haven’t really played that much, but I’m definitely familiar with everything that we’ve been playing. I’m just excited to be here. I’m just learning the specifics of the defense. I’m trying to get all these things down.”

On his attitude while rushing the passer: “My mindset is that I can rush the passer from where ever. I’ve got pretty good experience with that. I’m just here to learn. I’m here to become a better player. A better pass rusher. I feel like I can do it from any technique.”

Fifth round (148th overall) – Ta’Quon Graham, DE, Texas

Height: 6-foot-3 1/8 Weight: 282 Arms: 30-5/8 Hands: 8-7/8

Overview: He was a four-year starter for the Longhorns. He played in 48 career games and made 24 starts. He was named honorable-mention All-Big 12 in 2020. He made his college debut against Maryland in 2017. He was named second-team Academic All-Big 12 in 2020 and was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2019, spring 2020). He was a high school All-American.