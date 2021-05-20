Q&A with Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett

On the multiple defensive schemes and how they will attack offenses: “Yeah, it’s fun. I’ll describe the defense that we have as fun. A lot of putting people in good positions. Excited to go out here and put something good on the field.”

On what he knew about new defensive coordinator Dean Pees: “I didn’t know too much about him. Once I did my homework, I figured out how well his resume is, just the work that he’s done. It speaks for itself. The great players he’s been around and coached. It’s great fun working with coach Pees.”

On if the 29th-ranked defense is rebuilding: “No, I don’t believe that. I feel like we have the guys to have a great defense. We are working every day to be better and put a dominant defense on the field.”

More on rebuilding the defense: “I prepare week end and week out, to be the best defender in the league. Go in there and do what I have to do. Try to put (out) a good example for my teammates. You know, we are never at a point where we are just saying that we’re about sit back and take a day (off). We are grinding every day.”

More on Dean Pees: “He’s open to suggestions. But also he explains why we do certain things. Why he asks certain things of us in different positions. So, just having that insight and coach being open enough to share that with you is good.”

On being a leader on the defense: “I’ve had limited time with the new rookies, but I always try to encourage those guys and be there to help them through whatever this process is. But as far as the leadership role goes, I always want to grow and develop my skills as a leader and learn where I can be better. First be the example, by putting in the work day-in and day-out. Not asking anything of anybody that I’m not willing to do myself.”

On if things are back to normal: “It’s obviously different. At this point last year, nobody in the world knew what COVID-19 was. The precautions were high here with not knowing what to expect. Obviously, it’s different now. People and the league ... we are doing the best that we can. A lot of guys want to be back working with the team and stuff like that. Some people ... it’s at a comfortable place. If a guy wants to stay home, they can stay home. If they want come up here, they can come up here. We just know when it’s camp time, everybody is expected to be in shape and just go to work. It kind of is how it is. Take it how it comes. It really doesn’t matter how you feel about it.”

On what are his individual goals for 2021: “My individual goals, definitely to continue to grow as a player. Get back to these playoffs. Chase the championship. Be a Pro Bowler. Be an All-Pro. I expect to have my best year this year and just continue to grow. That’s what I work for every day. Just to try to (improve) myself. I’m excited. I’m excited for this year to come. Being under coach (Arthur) Smith and coach (Dean) Pees. I’m excited for them to put me in positions to have success. Play with my teammates. It’s going to be a good year.”

On how he would define success for 2021: “Real success would be coming up with that championship. I just think having success in our division, super highly competitive division, and you know it’s time for us to make that step to be competitive again. Gain our respect around the league. Me on a personal level, just continue to get better. Control what I can control and help lead my guys to be the best that they can be. That’s success. Success is really doing your best day-in and day-out. I feel if we do that, we’ll be where we want to be.”

On working with new defensive line coach Gary Emanuel: “It’s been fun. He’s a trip. Funny guy. He’s definitely a straight line. He let his expectations be clear up in front of the whole room. You can’t do (anything) but respect it. I’m definitely excited to work with coach Emanuel. With him … he’s coached coaches that have coached me in B.Y. (Bryant Young). So, he’s an O.G. (old gangster) in the game, and I can’t wait to learn from him.”

On what his thoughts on rookie Ta’Quon Graham: “T.Q. is looking good. I haven’t had much time to spend with him. But it feels like he’s a hard worker and a good kid. He’s well built, especially for a rookie coming in here looking like he’s in good shape. I’m excited for him. I don’t know what the expectations are for him. He seems like the kind of guy who can control what he can and not speak for (anybody) else. I’m excited to have him on the team and whatever he can add.”

On Dante Fowler’s mindset to have a bounce-back season: “I can’t speak for another man. But me knowing Dante for years now, I know that he’s working to be the best that he can be. I know that he has a high expectation for himself. So, I know that he’s putting in work and when it’s time to go to work I trust him to be ready. He knows the expectations. Super glad to have him on the team. I can’t wait to…see what he can do in this new defense with everybody. That’s my boy.”

On this being his best year, set a goal one-step higher: “Absolutely, without a doubt. Never satisfied. Always looking to get better. (There’s) always something in my game that I can get better in. That’s the mentality. That’s what it is for me. That’s just how it’s going.”

On if he’s had any conversations with the Falcons about a possible extension: “When it comes to contracts, everybody knows I’m represented by Todd France. Call Todd about the contract stuff. It ain’t no secret. You know what I’m saying. Call Todd. He’ll talk to the people up here and everything is going to work out. So, call big Todd.”

On if he wants to be here long-term: “I’m from the city, but the league is what the league is, But, I said what I said.”

