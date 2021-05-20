Falcons’ Grady Jarrett mum on contract situation

One of the ways for the Falcons to create enough salary-cap space to sign their rookie class and not trade Julio Jones is to do an automatic salary conversion or contract extension with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
When asked if he would like a contract extension, Jarrett deferred to his agent.
“When it comes to contracts, everybody knows I’m represented by Todd France,” Jarrett said Thursday. “Call Todd about the contract stuff. It ain’t no secret. You know what I’m saying. Call Todd. He’ll talk to the people up here and everything is going to work out. So, call big Todd.”
Jarrett was asked if he wanted to be with the Falcons’ long-term.
“I’m from the city, but the league is what the league is,” Jarrett said. “But, I said what I said.”
Jarrett signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Falcons in July 2019. He received $18 million guaranteed and $42.5 million of the deal was guaranteed.
He has the third highest salary-cap number at $20.8 million for 2020 season, which is behind only Matt Ryan ($26.9 million) and Julio Jones ($23 million).
The Falcons can automatically convert his base salary with to a signing bonus to lower his cap number and create space for the rookies. That would make his cap hit in 2021 higher and more feasible for a contract extension.