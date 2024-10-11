Q&A with Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake had to say about the Panthers, the Falcons’ opponent at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina:
Q: What issues will the defense face going against a veteran quarterback in Andy Dalton?
A: Andy Dalton was a high draft pick (second round in 2011, 35th overall) for a reason. He’s a talented player. He can make all of the throws. Has seen it all. I think he’s been in the (NFL) since 2011. When you are dealing with a vet quarterback like that. He’s seen front-structure. He’s seen coverage contours. He’s seen a lot.
Q: How are the Panthers utilizing running backs Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders?
A: They are two talented players. Hubbard is a downhill runner. Can make guys miss. That’s usually a big trait for a really talented running back, is a running back that can make somebody miss. Hubbard can definitely do that. Then he can also get his pads down and bowl you over. Sanders is a little more quick and fleet-a-foot. So, it’s really a dynamic duo. They’ll put them on the field at the same time.
Q: How are the Panthers’ outside at the wide receiver position?
A: Diontae (Johnson) is a talented player. He made a ton of plays up in Pittsburgh. ... They are giving him a lot of opportunities to catch the football, and he’s cashed in on the plays. He’s somebody that we definitely have to make sure that we know where he’s at. Also, we can’t lose track of the other receivers that they have.
