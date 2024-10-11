Q&A with Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake had to say about the Panthers, the Falcons’ opponent at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Q: What issues will the defense face going against a veteran quarterback in Andy Dalton?

A: Andy Dalton was a high draft pick (second round in 2011, 35th overall) for a reason. He’s a talented player. He can make all of the throws. Has seen it all. I think he’s been in the (NFL) since 2011. When you are dealing with a vet quarterback like that. He’s seen front-structure. He’s seen coverage contours. He’s seen a lot.