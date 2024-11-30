Q&A with Chargers running back Kimani Vidal from Marietta High School

He has rushed 18 times for 44 yards this season. He’s also caught three passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

In a phone interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution here’s what Vidal had to say:

Q: How have things been going for you so far this season?

A: It’s been going pretty. Just starting off my rookie season, and the team is doing well. As long as the team is doing well, I’m never going to complain.

Q: What has been like getting some NFL action?

A: It’s been good. It’s just been kind of crazy seeing some of these guys on TV last year and being on the field with them now. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity and to be where I’m at.

Q: What’s it like playing for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh?

A: He’s a great coach. I see why he wins every where that he goes. He has a hard-nosed mentality. An ultimate competitor.

Q: What is it like playing for Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman?

A: Yes, almost the same exact thing. You see why some of these coaches have won everywhere that they’ve been. It’s no secret. It’s very obvious. I’m just glad that I’m able to work with them.

Q: Is is a pleasure knowing they are going to lean on the run game every week?

A: Yeah. It is.

Q: With J.K. Dobbins being injured are you preparing for a heavier workload?

A: Yes, I have been. I have been inactive the past couple of weeks. So, I was just kind of using that time to learn more just so that I’ll be ready when my time comes.

Q: What’s it like working with running back Gus Edwards?

A: Both of them, J.K. and Gus, they both are great guys, wonderful people as well as great backs. I’ve learned a lot from both of them. I hope that I can continue to learn more.

Q: What would it mean to get a lot of action at home against the Falcons?

A: It would be great. I have a lot of people coming to the game. I’d be excited to actually play in that stadium. It was a dream of mine back when I was in high school. But I never … that was the first year they changed the stadium (for the GHSA championships) from the Dome to the Georgia State stadium. It’s always been a dream of mine’s, growing up in the area, playing in that stadium.

Q: What is it like playing with Ladd McConkey, the Chargers’ leading receiver and with lineman Jamaree Salyer (who both played at Georgia)?

A: They are both great guys. It’s funny because all three of us actually have trained at this place back in Atlanta. So, we already kind of knew each other. So, they are the closest teammates that I have on the team.

Q: Has long snapper Josh Harris, the NFLPA player rep and ex-Falcon from Carrollton, been helpful?

A: Not just with me, he’s like a mentor for a lot of the players on the team.

Q: Are you surprised at what McConkey is doing (leading the team in receptions)?

A: Not at all. When we first got here during OTAs, you saw the work ethic. You saw the talent. Everything was there. He just needed to be on the field. Just needed to stay healthy, which he has so far.

Q: How does it feel that you got drafted and have an NFL opportunity like we discussed back at the combine?

A: It’s been great. I’m just blessed to be in this position. I would ask for any other role. I feel like I am where I’m supposed to be.