Q&A: New Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward

A: “I went out to dinner with the guys. We didn’t really talk much about football. We just talked about life and things like that. But I do know what I bring. I bring leadership. Presence. We’ve got some good young guys in that secondary. So, hopefully, I can come in, compete and play some good football for the home team.”

Q: Why did you pick Atlanta, which is not an obvious Super Bowl contender?

A: “Who’s to say we can’t? You just never know. Every year is a different year. You never know how these things are going to pan out. Each year, a team can get better. This game is opportunity, you got a chance to win any time that you go out there. When you strap on the (pads), you have a chance to go out there and win the game no matter what people think about our roster or not. When we go out there, we are trying to win each and every (time) no matter how people view the roster. For me, I just go out there and compete ... our goal is to win them.”

Q: Were you a big Falcons fan growing up?

A: “To be truthful, I was more of a basketball fan. Then I became more of a Michael Vick fan than anybody else in the state. A big Mike Vick fan. I played quarterback in high school. I kind of modeled my game after him and Pat White out of West Virginia. I was excited about that growing up here. Most of my family are Falcon fans. We have a few Cowboy fans.”

Q: Did you discuss playing man vs. zone defense with the Falcons? (Defensive coordinator Dean Pees wants to play more man in 2022).

A: “There wasn’t a discussion. They’ve seen my film, and they know what I can do. (I can) play zone, play man. Play all different types of defenses. It kind of (doesn’t) matter what we play. My goal is to be ready, go out there and compete and try to win games.”

Q: What do you know about Dean Pees’ defensive schemes?

A: “I’ve talked to coaches who have coached with him. A few players that have played with him and some of the guys that have been here already as well. A.J. Terrell is one of my guys. Throughout the season, I actually really watch a lot of his film. I understand the defense that they play. I think it fits me as well. I’m excited to be here, to get better, to be home and go out there and compete.”

Q: Where do you know A.J. Terrell from?

A: “We both have the same agent.”

Q: How did playing with Terrell help his decision to play with the Falcons?

A: “It’s kind of dope. Besides me being in Green Bay, I don’t think I’ve ever had a running mate on the other side as talented as A.J. When I was with the Chargers, we had Jason Verrett, and he was probably one of the most talented guys I’ve ever been around. But he was hurt when I was there. Then we had a bunch of free-agent guys. ... I’ve played with a lot of pretty good guys but not as talented as A.J. is. The guy is super talented.”

Q: What it’s like training with Lilian Abdelmalek?

A: “I’ve been training with Lilly for nine or 10 years now. She’s done a great job of getting me ready for the season. Getting my footwork ready and things like that. Implementing a lot of different things as well. Working with my (defensive back) coach Ray Buchanan; he’s been DB over the last three years. I’ve been honing in with him, trying to get better. But Lilly has been great. She does a lot of work around here in this area with a lot of pro guys and Falcons guys as well. I’ve been going there and work out hard every day. She pushes. She’s the GOAT. She’s really the goat.”

Q: What’s it like training with women?

A: “She’s small. But a lot of people when they see her ... each time I bring in some new guys. I take her new guys every year. Come try this trainer out. I tell them I’m training with this lady name Lilian. They’ll go, ‘a lady?’ Then they’ll come in and she (works them out hard). They like the workouts and never kind of leave.”

