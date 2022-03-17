Hamburger icon
Casey Hayward agrees to two-year contract with Falcons

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon runs against Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward. Hayward agreed to a two-year contract with the Falcons, according to NFL Media. His agent confirmed the report. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Cornerback Casey Hayward, who’s from Perry and played at Vanderbilt, agreed to a two-year contract with the Falcons, according to NFL Media. His agent confirmed the report.

Hayward, 32, was a second-round pick (62nd overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He played four seasons with the Packers, five with the Chargers and one with the Raiders. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2017.

Hayward has played in 146 games and made 112 starts. He has 24 career interceptions.

Hayward, who’s 5-11 and 192 pounds, will be a candidate to start at right cornerback for the Falcons. Last season’s starter, Fabian Moreau, became a free agent Wednesday.

