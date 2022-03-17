Casey Hayward agrees to two-year contract with Falcons

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Hayward, 32, was a second-round pick (62nd overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He played four seasons with the Packers, five with the Chargers and one with the Raiders. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2017.

Hayward has played in 146 games and made 112 starts. He has 24 career interceptions.