Q&A: Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on starting his broadcasting career

Q: Who do you think your style is going to be?

A: I think it’s, to me, it’s just being myself. I think that having played for as long as I have, I have a really good understanding of how the game works and what teams are trying to do. I think that having played against so many of the current players and having played for and against so many of the current coaches, I have a unique perspective on the league. As far as style, I think it’s, it’s going to be who I’ve always been. Just relaxed and trying to provide good insight and trying to tell, in-game, tell the story of what’s going on and keep people engaged. Keep it enjoyable. In the studio, I’m trying to provide good analysis of how games are shaking out, what players are trying to do and what coaches are trying to do. For me, I’ve always loved that part, the preparation side of getting ready for games. How teams are going to try and play each other. Which players are going to show up. Which players are going to have big games. I really enjoyed that part of the preparation portion of it. So, I think that should come to light in terms of my analysis.

Q: Have you thought about how you’re going to handle it if you have to criticize or critique someone’s play or someone’s play-calling?

A: Yeah, I think the No. 1 thing is honesty. I think there’s a way to be honest without being cruel. I’ve certainly seen guys who have navigated that well in their post-playing days. I always go back to the fair-and-balanced approach. There’s a level of fairness and a level of balance that I think you can toe that line pretty well, but I think you’ve got to call it like you see it, too. I’m not trying to break down anybody. I’m not trying to bring people down. I think that you can toe that line and be honest, but also realize that it’s nothing personal.

Q: What did you like most about doing the work postseason at CBS?

A: In the studio, I loved the pace at which it went. It’s fast paced. It’s interesting because, as you well know, right, there’s a producer in your ear. There’s somebody talking about there’s a lot of different moving parts. And it honestly felt a little bit like playing, where you’ve got the coaches calling the plays into the ear, you’re trying to communicate different things to different people and assess all the different moving parts. I also really enjoyed listening to the other guys that I was on the set with and hearing the different opinions that they had and the different ways that they view things and being able to respond to that and agree or disagree. Just trying to create that kind of locker-room environment where you’re having those spirited discussions or you’re talking about certain things that you’re talking about. I really enjoyed that portion of it.

Q: Do you have any broadcast coaches or anyone you’re trying to follow or study? Who do you like as ex-player broadcasters?

A: I think there’s some guys that have done it really well. I’ve listened to Troy (Aikman) forever, whether he was on Fox or now doing “Monday Night Football.” I’ve always thought he’s done a really good job. I’ve gotten to know Phil Simms throughout the years and played with his son Matt. I’ve always thought Phil was really well prepared. Having done the show, the pregame show up there with him, his level of preparation was, it was impressive to see and just how knowledgeable he was on all subjects. I was really impressed with that. ... I’m not saying my personality-type is John Madden, but he was one of my favorites. Watching him growing up, he was so enjoyable. He brought the game to life for so many different people. Then you look at a guy that I played against. Last year I thought Greg Olson did a great job of stepping from a guy that I played against and for him to call a Super Bowl last year, how well he did the entire season. I’m happy for him. But I think you got to be yourself. But I think there’s a lot of good guys that I know pretty well that have offered their advice and their help. I’ll certainly be leaning on them, you know, as I start to make that transition.

Q: Have you talked to Tony Gonzalez about it?

A: Tony G baby! He sent me a text yesterday. He’s another guy that he’s done it for a couple of different networks. He has a good relationship with folks at CBS and did a great job on the “NFL Today” show up there. He has really good relationships with producers up there. He just speaks so highly of guys like coach (Bill) Cowher. He was on the desk with coach Cowher and got to spend time with him. He just raved about him. He’s another guy that I’m fortunate to be able to reach out to as different things come up.

Q: On not wanting to retire, are you hoping to get a call? How are you approaching football while getting your broadcasting career started?

A: You never know how things are going to shake out. So, it’s the idea for me of not closing any door. Leaving them open to see what goes on this offseason and through the season next year. I think it’s just ... I’ve always tried to keep options open. And you know, I think that’s, that’s probably the best path forward for me.

Q: What has the past year been like for you since the trade?

A: It’s been a whirlwind. Being traded and then heading to Indy. The season that we had. The turmoil that team went through last year. Honestly, personally, too, I think just kind of the ups and downs of how last season shook out. It was tough. But you navigate it, and that’s, that’s one of the things, you know. I think as a player you always have these opportunities to learn. I think it’s one of the things that, you know, as you move forward to being an analyst, I think, having gone through all of the different spectrums of the career, right. The different points that you’ve been in, I think it leads to, you know, a more empathetic approach to players and to analysis. It was a whirlwind from a professional standpoint, and obviously (I) would have liked for it to have gone better, but it didn’t. Then personally, there’s, there’s been some great highlights, too. Like having our third son and being able to be home and around and to kind of see that. Then to be able to help my wife (Sarah). I think all of those things have been a blessing. There’s always a silver lining.

Q: What did you miss about Atlanta?

A: We’re not leaving, man. We’re not leaving; there’d be too many things I’d miss. It’s home for us. I feel so fortunate to have played here for 14 seasons. You have no control over where you get drafted. So, to get drafted into the organization that I did, to live in the city that we do, and to be accepted in the community and to become a part of it has been really important to me. So, there’s too many things that I would miss. We just said, it will be home, and we’re going to stay here.

Q: How’s your foundation coming along in Atlanta?

A: ATL (Advance The Lives) is doing really well. We hired Taylor Stanley (granddaughter of Andrew Young), who runs the day-to-day operations for ATL, two years ago this May. She has done incredible stuff. We’ve been able to support a bunch of different programs for Black youth, specifically targeted in the west side of the city. I think it’s going really well. We’ve created a sustainable model for us, where we feel like we can make an impact on different programs that are up and running for kids. I’m really proud of the work that she’s done and really proud that we’ve been able to position ourselves in a position to be sustainable and to be successful for years to come. I’m excited about the work that we’re doing.

