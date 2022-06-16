BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure Pence
Poll: Who should start at quarterback in Falcons’ season opener?

Falcons quarterbacks Marcus Mariota, left, and Desmond Ridder are shown during OTAs at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Offseason workouts ended for the Falcons, and next up is the start of training camp July 26. One key storyline that has come out of OTAs and the recent minicamp is the competition at quarterback between Marcus Mariota, acquired by the Falcons in March as a free agent, and rookie Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in the NFL draft in April.

Mariota has been in the NFL since 2015 and worked with Falcons coach Arthur Smith when Smith was an assistant with the Titans. The past two seasons Mariota served as a backup with the Raiders. Both players had success in college. Mariota won the Heisman Trophy in 2014. Ridder took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season, making the Bearcats the first Group of Five school to appear in the CFP.

Tell us which player should start for the Falcons in the season opener, Sept. 11 at home against the Saints.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

