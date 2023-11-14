Poll: Who should be Falcons starting QB for rest of season?

There have been issues over the first half of the season as the Falcons sit at 4-6, just a game behind the NFC South division leading Saints (5-5). The biggest issue is who will be the starting quarterback going forward. Desmond Ridder started the season but was benched for Taylor Heinicke, who started the past two games. Heinicke was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and Ridder again stepped in.

Who is the right quarterback for the stretch run?

It will be on right from the start as the Falcons open with a home game against the Saints next Sunday.

The Falcons still have plenty to play for with a division title and playoff berth right in front of them. Coach Arthur Smith said all would be evaluated over the next week. A decison on the starting quarterback will be announced Monday. Smith did say Monday that the “reset” was good for Ridder.

