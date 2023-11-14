BreakingNews
Fire destroys historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park

Poll: Who should be Falcons starting QB for rest of season?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
2 minutes ago
X

The Falcons have reached their bye week - with a ton of questions to be answered going into the final seven games.

There have been issues over the first half of the season as the Falcons sit at 4-6, just a game behind the NFC South division leading Saints (5-5). The biggest issue is who will be the starting quarterback going forward. Desmond Ridder started the season but was benched for Taylor Heinicke, who started the past two games. Heinicke was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and Ridder again stepped in.

Who is the right quarterback for the stretch run?

It will be on right from the start as the Falcons open with a home game against the Saints next Sunday.

The Falcons still have plenty to play for with a division title and playoff berth right in front of them. Coach Arthur Smith said all would be evaluated over the next week. A decison on the starting quarterback will be announced Monday. Smith did say Monday that the “reset” was good for Ridder.

Who would you like to see the Falcons turn to for the final seven games? Vote below.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Fire destroys historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kemp’s political machine emerges as rival to Georgia GOP
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hope for South Downtown perseveres despite impending foreclosures
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hope for South Downtown perseveres despite impending foreclosures
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia gunmaker faces class action over allegedly defective pistols
13h ago
The Latest

Falcons to reset, reevaluate during bye week
15h ago
Five things learned from Falcons’ loss to Cardinals
15h ago
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Cardinals
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top